13th FIA wraps up in Iran

President Ebrahim Raeisi participated in the closing ceremony of the 13th Farabi International Award (FIA).

Also, prominent professors and researchers took part in the event held at Iran International Conference Center, in Tehran.

During this ceremony, the winners of the Award were honored in both national and international sections.

The Farabi International Award, the most prestigious award for humanities and Islamic studies in the Islamic world, is held annually in Iran.

The FIA aims to introduce and honor the best researchers in the field of humanities and Islamic studies.

