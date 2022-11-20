Farabi; greatest philosophical authority after Aristotle

Farabi is one of the greatest philosophers and scientists of the golden age of Islam who specialized in science, philosophy, logic, sociology, medicine, mathematics, and music.

He was regarded in the medieval Islamic world as the greatest philosophical authority after Aristotle, Britannica reported.

In 2020, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) commemorated Islamic philosopher Abu Nasr Farabi.

In a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his accompanying delegation on June 19, 2022, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stressed the need to further expand cooperation between the two states in various fields, particularly regional cooperation.

Terming the expansion of cultural cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan as important, Ayatollah Khamenei said that Abu Nasr Muhammad Al-Farabi (Farabi), an Islamic philosopher and scientist who was born in Kazakhstan and studied and researched for years in Iran can be the basis of cultural cooperation and the formation of a joint scientific committee between the two countries.

Pointing to the high position of Abu Nasr Muhammad Al-Farabi in the history of Islamic thought, Iranian Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili said that Farabi is the leading figure for the architecture of glorious Islamic civilization in the third to fifth centuries.

He further noted that Farabi's high ability in explaining complex issues that are less likely to be found in the history of Islamic thought is one of his most important characteristics and perhaps in new eras and the last four or five centuries Mulla Sadra is the most similar person to Farabi in decoding ambiguous and complex issues.

Abu Nasr Al-Farabi is considered in the Islamic world as a well-known philosopher who is the first Muslim theorist to study music philosophically.

Known as the greatest philosophical authority after Aristotle, Farabi’s theories are still valid in the realm of music.

One of Farabi’s most renowned contributions to scholarship is his book Kitab al-Musiqa al-Kabir (The Book of Music), middle east eye reported.

This musical treatise was one of the most comprehensive produced in the Islamic world and discusses the elements of composition and the role of instruments, as well as the philosophy, theory, and practice of music, the source added.

Farabi belonged to the Neoplatonism school, which tried to align Plato's and Aristotle's thoughts with monotheistic theology.

He has written valuable descriptions of Aristotle's works and because of this, he is called a second teacher. His translated works into Latin increased his fame in the world.

The 30th of Aban month (Iranian calendar) has been selected as the Day of Farabi, aka, the National Day of Philosophy in Iran.

Reported by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi