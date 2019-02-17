Iran, Bosnia share ‘artistic, cultural commonalities’

For this purpose, officials of the two countries have recently focused on developing and expanding bilateral relationship in relevant areas.

In this regard, “FARHANG (Culture) traditional music ensemble from Qazvin province recently traveled to Bosnia and Herzegovina on the occasion of 40th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and organized various programs in different cities of this country.

It is for years that Bosnian people have established amicable relationship with the language of art [including poetry and music] with Iranians in a way that they highly welcomed performance of programs of Iran’s Farhang (culture] Music Ensemble.

In his meeting with the members of Farhang Music Ensemble, Mahmoud Heidari Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Bosnia and Herzegovina late on Saturday pointed to the cultural commonalities of people of Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina and added, “emergence of Bosnian literary men and poets, who have translated works inspired by the Iranian culture and literature, is a solid evidence for deep-rooted cultural commonalities between nations of the two countries.”

For his part, Amir-Hossein Nouri Cultural Attaché of Iranian Embassy to Bosnia and Herzegovina expounded on a comprehensive report on the various programs performed by the music ensemble dispatched to Bosnia and Herzegovina to Qazvin province and added, “this year, Iran’s cultural programs performed in Bosnia and Herzegovina on the occasion of 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution enjoyed salient specifications as compared to the same period of last year.”

