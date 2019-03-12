New Polish ambassador to embark for Tehran soon

Making the remarks in a meeting with the Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh in Tehran, the Polish official addressed the Warsaw meeting saying that the meeting was a local one about the Middle East issues, where representatives from participating countries discussed security issues in this region, while there were some proponents and opponents considering Iran’s role in the Middle East.

“Poland has never sought and does not want to disturb its relations with Iran,” the Chargé d’affaires underlined hoping that the mutual ties would be renovated in near future.

A two-day US-led conference in Warsaw earlier in mid-February. It was billed as a Middle East security conference. But it the gathering of more than 60 countries to get the world on board with America’s tough-on-Iran policy, even though the US denied that was the case.

At the time, Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei described the officials of the United States as lacking wisdom and prudence, saying "the wisdom-lacking or first-class fools representing the heads of the American regime get enraged and are franticly doing anything they can: they hold Warsaw summit to call their intimidated, weak allies to make decisions against the Islamic Republic, but they fail. This is also a sign of the enemy’s weakness. When the enemy is weak, it starts to huff and puff. The huff and puff should not scare the officials. When the Islamic Republic was a weak sapling, they could not do a single thing; now, they won’t be able to do anything."

Ayatollah Khamenei slammed the Persian Gulf states who engaged in a coalition with the Zionist regime and the hostile regime of the United States and added, "heads of many Persian Gulf states that sat with the Zionist regime and the US in Warsaw summit to form an alliance against Islam, Muslims and the Islamic Republic have become disgraced. Of course, they have already been disgraced in the eyes of their own nations, too."

