Polish President says no decision yet on whether to invite Iran to Warsaw conf.

His remarks came amid a contradictory one from the country’s Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, who said Iran would be excluded from the conference, saying the language Tehran uses is "hard to accept.”

Meanwhile, Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Maciej Lang, who recently held a meeting with Iranian deputy FM Araghchi in Tehran to discuss the conference, described the meeting as "constructive", and claimed that "for Poland, this conference is not against any country.”

Iran says the US-organized conference, planned for February 13-14, is a “hostile move”, adding that the reasons provided by Poland for hosting the conference were "unacceptable".

Russia and EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini have declined an invite to attend the conference.

