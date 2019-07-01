Iran never prevents arrival of refugees despite US sanctions

He made the remarks Monday on the occasion of National Refugee Day, held at the venue of Conferences Hall of the ministry, and added, “I seize this opportunity to express my thanks for participating in joint meeting of World Refugee Day and also efforts taken by the responsible officials, sponsors, international partners, ambassadors and nongovernmental organization (NGOs) in this respect.”

He added, “World Refugee Day is a cultural and international credit that United Nations Assembly has named after to express sympathy, compassion and dignity of refugees in a resolution agreed by the majority of members of international community.”

On one hand, the World Refugee Day indicates numerous agony and pain of suffering people from civil war, regime change, destabilization of governments, foreign interventions, occupation, terrorism and natural disasters in some cases, he said, adding, “on the other hand, it is a field for verifying culture of altruism, philanthropy, sacrifice, compassion and human dignity as well as a rest for identifying the distinction between declarative and actionable policies of governments in the international arena.”

He pointed to the drastic measures conducted by the Islamic Republic of Iran since the victory of Islamic Revolution with regard to hosing refugees and added, “issuing ID cards for all refugees to a number of about one million refugees, organizing literacy courses for more than one million refugees, promoting literacy level of refugees, offering quality healthcare and medical services under the Health Reform Plan, etc. are of the salient achievements taken by Iranian government for refugees in the country.”

