Mogherini not to attend anti-Iran Warsaw conf.

“I am traveling to the African Union Summit during those days and then around the Summit that is going to be held in Addis Ababa that was planned obviously long ago, I am going to have some other visits in the Horn of Africa. I am afraid I am not in Brussels, not in Europe these days,” she said Monday upon arrival at EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, European External Action Service website reported.

The anti-Iran conference is set to be jointly hosted by the US and Poland on 13-14 February in Warsaw.

It is dubbed ‘Ministerial to Promote a Future of Peace and Security in the Middle East’ and according to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, it will focus on Iran.

On January 13, Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Polish Charge d'Affaires to voice protest over the issue.

International political figures have also reacted to the upcoming meeting. Over 3,000 activists in the United States and other countries have signed a petition on the website of the anti-war group ‘Code Pink’ urging the European countries to bar the conference.

MNA/PR