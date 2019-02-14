Full implementation of JCPOA, matter of EU’s priority: Mogherini

She made the remarks upon arrival to the NATO Defence Ministers' meeting on Thursday in Brussels.

Asked about her decision to be present at the NATO meeting instead of taking part at a US-Polish conference currently underway in Warsaw with an anti-Iran agenda, she said that it is for her an “institutional duty” but also a “political priority” to invest in a strong EU-NATO cooperation. She added that she had not missed one NATO Defense Ministers’ meeting since she started her mandate. She maintained that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – with whom she will meet tomorrow in Brussels – and Polish prime minister were informed about her decision, saying “they perfectly understand the fact that for the European Union NATO is important, so it is clear that my place is here today.”

Asked about EU and US’ different views on Iran, and whether they would be able to reconcile them eventually, she said “we have different views on the implementation of the nuclear deal [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] with Iran but we have views that on other issues coincide.”

“I still believe that we have the same views on Syria and the need for a political solution to the war. I think we have similar views on the missile program of Iran and on the need to move forward for peace in Yemen,” she added.

She said on fields where views diverge, “the Europeans follow their European priorities.”

She further maintained that it is a matter of priority to European Union to keep implementing the Iran nuclear deal at full, saying the JCPOA is a matter of “European security.”

