Queiroz says Team Melli needs to be ‘calmer and smarter’ for China clash

Team Melli gained a 2-0 victory over Oman in the round of 16 of AFC Asian Cup 2019 to book a berth to the quarterfinals where it is going to face China, the Dragons, on Thursday.

“We know how much the China team has progressed, especially under [head coach] Marcello Lippi. It will be another difficult game, as will all the matches going forward,” he said Sunday in the post-match press conference, the official website of AFC reported.

“We cannot waste chances like we did against Oman, we must play with a killer instinct and we need to put the ball in the net,” he said, highlighting, “in knockout football it is important to kill the game early, it gives you a tremendous advantage. The most important thing for the next game is to be calmer, to be smarter.”

Praising the performance of his side in the match against the Reds, former Real Madrid coach maintained, “every player in the team knows their role and they know their responsibilities, they are always there at the right moment to support their teammates. Everyone plays for the team.”

MAH/PR