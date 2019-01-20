Iran beats Oman 2-0 in knockout stage of AFC Asian Cup 2019

The national Iranian football team took on Oman in the round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 on Sunday and beat its opponent 2-0 at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Iranian players were completely dominant with their possession and intent in the game.

Alireza Jahanbaksh scored Iran’s first goal in the minute of 32, while Iranian midfielder and the Capitan of Team Melli Ashkan Dejagah scored the second goal in the last minutes of the first half on a penalty kick.

The Team Melli continued its control over the match and had several chances to increase the gap during the second half time luck was Oman's side.

It is noteworthy that Oman could have scored a goal in the early few minutes after the match had started but the goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand saved the penalty.

With 2-0 results, Iran has now entered the round of 8 in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

The 2019 AFC Asian Cup kicked off in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday evening January 5 and will wrap up on February 1, 2019.

KI