Rafa Benitez looking to sign Iran’s Milad Mohammadi

Dailymail reported that Newcastle has offered the 25-year-old Iranian player in the January window in a bid to cover the left back of the team following the injury of Paul Dummett.

Mohammadi has a contract with Russia’s Akhmat Grozny currently.

“Obviously Dummett is injured so we have to find a solution in this position, and we’ve been looking for a left-full-back for three years. Hopefully we can find one,” said the Spanish manager on Saturday.

Milad is currently in Team Melli’s squad in the United Arab Emirates for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. The team has sealed berth to quarterfinals and will face Marcello Lippi’s China on Thursday.

MAH/PR