14 May 2019 - 19:59

Belgian Marc Wilmots to lead Iran national football team: official

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – A member of Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran confirmed Tue. previous reports that Belgian Marc Wilmots is going to be announced as the new manager of Iran’s National Football Team in place of Portuguese Carlos Queiroz.

In an interview with Mehr news agency on Tuesday, Fereydoun Esfahanian, a member of the board of directors of Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran confirmed earlier an report by Belgian media that Marc Wilmots is going to be announced as the new manager of Iran’s National Football Team.

Esfahanian hailed the CV of Wilmots, saying that he has so far led several national football teams across the world. He further described the Belgian coach as better than Carlos Queiroz, who stepped down as Iran's football coach, better known as Team Melli back in January and has now signed a contract with Colombian football federation to coach the South American team.

