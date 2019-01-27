Rouhani forwards act of amendment to anti-money laundering law

Under Article 123 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, President Rouhani forwarded the Act of Amendment to the Law of Anti Money Laundering to the Judicial Branch and the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Finance on Saturday.

The amendment bill on combating money laundering was endorsed on Jan. 5 by the Expediency Council, which was in charge of casting the final verdict on the case.

The bill is one of the four FATF-related bills that Iran has been suggested to endorse in order to get off the blacklist of the the Financial Action Task Force.

Meanwhile, the two controversial bills, including the one on Iran’s accession to the convention against the funding of terrorism (CFT) and a bill on the country’s accession to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, also known as Palermo Convention, are still undergoing intensive reviews in the Expediency Council for the final verdict.

FATF has given Iran a February deadline to complete the necessary reforms regarding its removal from the task force's blacklist.

