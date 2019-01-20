Tehran dismisses having ties with German-Afghan espionage suspect

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi on Saturday rejected the reports circulating in the German media on having ties with a German-Afghan military advisor for spying on the German military, saying that the unfounded claim is part of the efforts to mar EU-Iran relations.

“We are not surprised to hear such news amid baseless security charges concocted by those who seek to damage relations between Iran and Europe at this sensitive juncture,” Ghasemi added.

German media reported on Tuesday that a 50-year-old German-Afghan dual national who worked for the German military had been arrested on suspicion of transferring sensitive military data to Tehran.

MNA/MFA