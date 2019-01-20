  1. Politics
German media claim summoning Iran chargé d'affaires over espionage case

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Iran’s chargé d'affaires has been reportedly summoned by German foreign ministry over the recent case of a German-Afghan national held in the European country accused of spying for Iran.

On January 15, Reuters quoted Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office as saying that a 50-year-old Afghan-German dual national who worked for the German military had been detained on suspicion of passing data to an Iranian intelligence agency.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi on Saturday rejected the reports of spying case, saying that the unfounded claim is part of the efforts to mar EU-Iran relations.

Today, the German media claimed that Iran’s chargé d'affaires was summoned by the German foreign ministry over the case.

