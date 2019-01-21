  1. Politics
Reports on summoning Iran’s charge d'affaires in Germany not confirmed

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MAN) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi did not confirm the reports suggesting that Iran's charge d'affaires has been summoned to Germany’s Foreign Ministry over the suspected espionage case.

Ghasemi added that “Iran’s charge d'affaires visited the German Foreign Ministry for another purpose at the request of the Iranian Embassy, and the claims on summoning him are completely unfounded.”

German media reported on Sunday that Iran’s chargé d'affaires had been summoned by German foreign ministry over the recent case of a German-Afghan national held in the European country accused of spying for Iran.

However, hours later, Iran strongly dismissed the claims on having any link to the suspect.

