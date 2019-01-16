Iran condemns US' arrest of Press TV anchor

Marzieh Hashemi, a journalist and news anchor working for Iran’s English-language Press TV television news network, has been arrested in the United States on Sunday for unspecified reasons.

This arrest is “a blatant violation of human rights” and proves that Washington “is not committed to any of the principles that it uses as pretexts to attack its critics,” he added.

The arrest of an American Muslim citizen without a pretext and with the humiliating and inhuman attitudes of US officials is a typical example of the behavior of an apartheid regime, he said.

He said the Islamic Republic demands “immediately and unconditionally” release of Hashemi while providing her the basic human rights.

MAH/4514987