Iran has enough supplies of 20% uranium: Salehi

Ali Akbar Salehi made the remarks Tuesday in an interview with Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

He called upon the European countries to take more practical steps regarding the establishment of Special-Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and warned that Iran can immediately increase the volume and degree of uranium enrichment.

Some of the limitations that Iran has accepted in JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) has no effect on the country’s nuclear industry since Iran is still enriching uranium, he said, adding, “the difference is that we enriched 4 to 20% in the past and now the figure has reached 3.67%.”

“We do not need 20% enrichment for now, because we have enough resources of 20% enriched uranium for some next years. And if we produce some, we should store them.”

He went on to say that the volume of enriched uranium is among Iran’s commitments, however, “it is not a limitation, since if we wish we can remove this 300kg limit.”

Iran nuclear chief added that currently, activities are limited to the point that it doesn’t reach 300kg, “but if we withdraw from JCPOA, we can exceed this volume and use it for production of the required fuel for Arak reactor.”

The difference between current conditions and those before signing JCPOA is that now Iran is constructing two nuclear power plants, he said, highlighting, after inking JCPOA Tehran established scientific relations with European countries and obtained required know-hows for boosting peaceful nuclear activities.

