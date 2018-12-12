“Once Establishment decides, we will resume 20% uranium enrichment”

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi made the remarks on a visit to Fordow enrichment facility on Wednesday.

“Our nuclear activities are advancing very well. Although we have accepted restrictions but they do not prevent us from pursuing peaceful nuclear activities. Enrichment is underway and whenever we decide, we will abandon the 300 kg limit and will enrich uranium at any level and any volume that we wish,” Salehi said.

The Iranian nuclear chief added “one of the restrictions that we have accepted is the amount and percentage of enrichment that we have decided to limit to 3.67,” adding that as long as the nuclear deal also known as the JCPOA exists, Iran will not enrich uranium to 20%.

He stressed that 3% enrichment is still going on at the moment, which means Iran nuclear activities have not stopped, adding “we have 1044 centrifuges machines at Fordow and whenever the Establishment decides, we will resume 20% uranium enrichment.”

Meanwhile, he underlined that the JCPOA Supervisory Board is always monitoring the circumstances and decides properly in accordance with national interests.

“As I have said many times before and I would like to give this warning again that this is not bluff. I stand by my words. I would like to stress again that we can return to 20% enrichment if the Establishment decides,” he noted.

Salehi said that Iran is building two huge plants, which will cost about $ 10 billion. He also appreciated the facilities and opportunities that the European Union has provided to Iran after the implementation of the JCPOA.

He further explained that the Europeans are cooperating with Iran on building a highly advanced nuclear safety center in the country, adding that the European Union is committed to invest about $ 20 million in the project.

The Iranian nuclear chief said the through the cooperation of the Europeans, Iran is going to secure its nuclear facilities, including its power plants, the Tehran reactor and the reactor which is under construction in Arak.

