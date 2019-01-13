1st South Pars phase 22-24 platform online

According to Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), the platform is operational and can recover 14.2 million cubic meters per day of natural gas from the massive joint field in the Persian Gulf.

Farhad Izadjou, operator of the phase’s development project, said all the operations concerning hookup and commissioning of the phase’s platform were carried out by Iranian experts who registered a new record in starting up the structure.

He said the gas recovered from the phase was carried to onshore refining facilities via a 32-inch sea pipeline which stretched 110 kilometers.

Four platforms are scheduled to be installed at the phase each supplying 14.2 mcm/d, he added.

The phase is being developed for production of a total of 56 mcm/d of sour gas, 50 mcm/d of methane, 2,900 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) 2,750 tons of ethane, 75,000 barrels of gas condensates and 400 tons of sulfur.

