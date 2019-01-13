Iran expected to be able to export 1.5 mn oil bpd next year

While the lawmakers in the Iranian Parliament are discussing the budget bill offered by the Iranian government for the next fiscal Iranian year of 1398, the Iranian Parliament Research Center (IPRC) said that total sources of income in the energy sector including crude oil and gas condensate, net exports of natural gas and domestic gas condensate sales are estimated at $ 36.470 billion in the budget bill for the next fiscal year.

The total value of crude oil exports and domestic sales of gas condensates are estimated at $ 30.49 billion and $ 2.5 billion, respectively, totaling $ 33 .2 billion.

Furthermore, the total value of natural gas exports in the budget bill is predicted to be $ 3.45 billion.

Meanwhile, according to the IPRC, Iran will be able to export 1.5 million of crude oil bpd at the price of $ 54 bpd next year.

KI/IRN83168924