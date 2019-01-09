POGC to install 3rd phase 14 platform by March

According to Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), Hamidreza Masoudi said drilling operations of the project had made 83.6 percent progress, adding production of sour gas from the phase was at 28 mcm/d which exceeded expectations.

He said drilling operation at the spot of Platform 14B was complete and the structure would be installed by March.

The platform is currently at the yard of ISOICO company in Bandar Abbas and is almost complete (92.5%) and being prepared for loading and installation, he added.

