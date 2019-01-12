Tehran urges Paris to stop repeating false claims on Iran’s ballistic programs

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi on Friday criticized his French counterpart's comments on Tehran's ballistic missile programs, saying Iran expects France to “avoid repeating the irresponsible and incorrect claims made by those who are against JCPOA [Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement]."

He added that the program is Tehran's natural right to reinforce its defensive and scientific potential, which is not a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

"No clause in this resolution forbids Iran from conducting missile and air defense development programs and using them for scientific purposes."

Ghasemi made the remarks hours after France called on Tehran to “immediately cease all ballistic missile-related activities designed to carry nuclear weapons, including tests using ballistic missile technology.”

The French ministry's statement came a day after President Hassan Rouhani announced Iran’s home-made rockets would launch two new satellites into space in the coming weeks.

