Iran dismisses rumors on JCPOA exit

In a late Saturday statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said the rumors on Iran's withdrawal from JCPOA are totally untrue and the Islamic Republic remains committed to the pact.

His comments came in the wake of the recent media hype over Iran’s decision on pulling out of JCPOA.

The official added that such rumors seem to be systematically aimed at bringing chaos into the society so that the opportunists can ensure their own interests.

Ghasemi stressed that any decision on JCPOA lies only within the responsibility and authority of the High Council for Supervising JCPOA and not any other entity.

The official also denied “the baseless rumors "on resignation of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zari and any dispute between him and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

MR/IRN83168197