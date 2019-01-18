  1. Politics
FATF, a tool for US to extend sanctions against Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – Tehran Provisional Friday Prayers Leader Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Movahhedi Kermani said the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is only a means for the United States to extend sanctions against Iran and exercise its economic hegemony over other countries.

Addressing this week’s Friday Prayers ceremony in the capital Tehran, Ayatollah Movahhedi Kermani said, “FATF standards are meant to help [the United States] exert dominance over the financial and economic information of other countries, and extend its sanctions against the Islamic Republic.”

The senior cleric added that while the US and European countries claim the task force is meant to monitor financial transactions to counter money laundering and terrorism, they are in fact using the FATF standards to justify their own actions and lay pressure on others.

Ayatollah Movahhedi Kermani also rebuked the US and Europe’s double standards regarding terrorism, saying “the US and Europe and their regional allies are the main supporters of terrorism in the region, and their measures have led to the formation of terrorist groups such as ISIL and Al-Nusra.”

He then praised the regional nations’ spirit of resistance, saying that people’s resistance against the terrorists was the main factor behind ISIL’s defeat and the US’ withdrawal from Syria.

