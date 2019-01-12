Iran continues gas exports to Iraq, payments in euro

The gas exports to neighboring of Iraq and Turkey are continuing despite the US pressures, Managing Director of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Hassan Montazer Torbati said on Saturday.

Montazer Torbati added that there are plans to export gas to Kuwait, Oman and the UAE, adding that the NIGC is planninghas plans to export gas to Oman using a pipeline on the seafloor.

NIGC managing director further pointed out that natural gas is supplied to 93.6% of the Iran population while the figure was much lower before the Islamic Revolution in the country.

He said that only 8 cities were connected to the national gas distribution network before the Islamic Revolution, but today 1200 cities and 27,000 villages are supplied with gas, totaling 94% of the Iranian population.

KI/4510962