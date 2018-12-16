  1. Economy
16 December 2018 - 10:01

OPEC proved it can reach agreement despite splits: Zanganeh

TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – OPEC members have shown that they can reach agreements regarding oil production despite having intense political and even military disputes, said Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh on Saturday.

“OPEC, as a third world organization, has shown the capacity in which members can negotiate and reach important results regarding their common interests despite having the most intense political disputes or even military conflicts (such as during the Iran-Iraq war).”

“Decisions made in recent OPEC meetings prove this capacity. But should this procedure be limited just to oil?” he added in a separate tweet, moments later.

In their session on December 7 in Vienna, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia-led allies agreed to cut output despite the United States pressure. Meanwhile, Iran along with Venezuela and Libya were exempted from the output cut.

