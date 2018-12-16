OPEC proved it can reach agreement despite splits: Zanganeh

“OPEC, as a third world organization, has shown the capacity in which members can negotiate and reach important results regarding their common interests despite having the most intense political disputes or even military conflicts (such as during the Iran-Iraq war).”

“Decisions made in recent OPEC meetings prove this capacity. But should this procedure be limited just to oil?” he added in a separate tweet, moments later.

In their session on December 7 in Vienna, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia-led allies agreed to cut output despite the United States pressure. Meanwhile, Iran along with Venezuela and Libya were exempted from the output cut.

MAH/PR