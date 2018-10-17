Iranian envoy says 'achieving JCPOA was inconceivable'

Addressing the Oxford Union on Tuesday evening, Baeidinejad added "compare JCPOA with US agreement with North Korea, one which US President Trump is boastful of, and is only a two-page document."

"How does the United States want to sanction other permanent members of the Security Council for compliance with its resolutions?", he wondered.

The move is against international regulations, he reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Baeedinejad said Iran has never entered a proxy war with Saudi Arabia, adding that Tehran just helped Damascus legal government to fight against ISIL terrorist group; unlike US, Iran has entered Syria under the official invitation and permission of the Arab country.

The Oxford Union Society, commonly referred to simply as the Oxford Union, is a debating society in the city of Oxford, England, whose membership is drawn primarily from the University of Oxford.

