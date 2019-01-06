  1. Politics
Iraqi MP:

US receives, trains MKO members in northern Iraq

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – MP Mohammed al-Baldawi said Saturday that American Forces have received some members of the Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) in northern Iraq and have started training these terrorists.

Speaking to Almaalomah, Iraqi MP said that in conjunction with the US withdrawal from Syria, the aggressive country has received dozens of MKO terrorists started their training in its camps located in northern Iraq.

"The United States is seeking to ignite the region following the withdrawal from Syria. It is trying to undermine the stability of Iran and the Middle East," al-Baldawi said. "The US military camps have received dozens of members of the Iranian opposition organization, and have started arming and training them to lead the plot."

Baldawi called on all political leaders to "take care of this issue and prevent the destabilization of neighboring countries that helped Iraq in its war against terrorism."

The so-called Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization is a terrorist cult responsible for killing 17,000 Iranians and many Iraqis.

