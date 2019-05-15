Europeans should risk to save JCPOA

Iran's ambassador to the UK made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Sky News on Tuesday.

"Don't test us", Baeedinejad said in the wake of escalating sabre rattling from Donald Trump's administration.

"While we have renounced any escalation in the region, I would assure you that Iranian armed forces are fully ready for any eventuality in the region, so they should not try to test the determination of Iran to confront any escalation in the region," he said.

Iranian government will be worried by both the increasing belligerence of Mr. Trump's administration and the Europeans' failure to keep their side of the nuclear bargain, he added.

He said: "Iran has been implementing all its obligations, but the other sides have not been implementing their obligations and that's a situation that cannot continue in this manner.”

As one of key Iranian negotiators in nuclear talks, he said, “Iran wants Europe to take tangible and practical steps in implementation of JCPOA.”

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) on May 8 in a statement announced that it intends to halt some of its obligations within the framework of JCPOA in line with maintaining security and national interests of Iranian people as stipulated in Paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA,” he stated.

After the US withdrawal from JCPOA, European countries involved in the nuclear talks vowed to maintain Iran's nuclear deal with guaranteeing Iran’s economic interests, he said, adding, “despite their rhetorical and political perseverance against US move, these countries have not thus far taken practical steps for realizing their objectives.”

The landmark nuclear deal dubbed “JCPOA” was inked between Iran and 5+1 Group (five permanent members of UN Security Council plus Germany) on mid-July 2015.

