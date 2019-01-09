Iran, India FMs confer on bilateral ties, Afghanistan

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at Hotel Taj Palace on Wednesday.

The two sides conferred on the status of bilateral ties, especially economic cooperation between the two countries after the US withdrawal from Iran Nuclear Deal (known as JCPOA; Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action).

The officials also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the development of Chabahar Port and exchanged views on the status of Afghanistan.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, Zarif embarked on a three-day visit to India on Monday.

The top Iranian diplomat will address the annual Raisina Dialogue conference later in the afternoon.

