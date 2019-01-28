Afghanistan to send 1st Indian cargo via Chabahar next month: report

According to Marine Link, Husne Mubarak Azizi, head of foreign affairs and Ministry of Transport of Afghanistan said that the country is preparing to ship the first cargo of five containers through Chabahar Port to India, which will take place within a month or less.

According to the report, the cargo is mung beans and each container will weigh about 22 tons. The delivery of these five containers will be carried out under the TIR system, which cuts border waiting times significantly, saving time and money.

Iran, India and Afghanistan signed a trilateral agreement on the development of Chabahar Port in Tehran in May 2016 to establish a strategic transit and transport route connecting the three countries. The agreement aims at developing the southern Iran port into a regional trade hub. India began commercial activity at Chabahar on January 8th.

MS