FM Zarif to address Raisina Dialogue 2020

The three-day event will kick off on Tuesday in New Delhi, with over 180 delegates from 105 countries in attendance. The 2020 edition’s theme has been defined as ‘21@20: Navigating the Alpha Century’.

According to a statement by Observer Research Foundation (ORF), which co-hosts the event along with India’s Foreign Ministry, the conference will see 116 speakers. Foreign ministers from India, Russia, Iran, Australia, Maldives, South Africa, Latvia, Uzbekistan, Estonia, Denmark, Hungary, Rwanda and Tanzania will take part in Raisina 2020.

Zarif will address the event on Wednesday followed by a speech by Seyed Mohammadkazem Sajjadpour, Head of the Centre for International Research and Education of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is also expected that Zarif would hold bilateral talks with officials from various countries on the sideline of the event. He had participated in the 2019 edition of the event as well.

According to its official website, the Raisina Dialogue is a multilateral conference committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. Every year, global leaders in policy, business, media and civil society are hosted in New Delhi to discuss cooperation on a wide range of pertinent international policy matters.

The Dialogue is structured as a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral discussion, involving heads of state, cabinet ministers and local government officials, as well as major private sector executives, members of the media and academics.

MNA/IRN83632223/PR