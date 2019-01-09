Iran most sustainable energy supplier for India: official

The official, leading a high-profile commercial delegation to India, accompanying Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in his visit to the south Asian country, voiced Tehran's readiness to enhance cooperation in the energy sector with New Delhi.

He also called on India to eliminate discriminative tariffs on Iranian goods.

“India’s rapid pace of economic growth in transforming science into wealth, the billion-dollar market of the country and its supreme status in the global economy, on the one hand, and Iran’s rich resources, efficient and skilled workforce, oil and gas, and the geo-strategic and transit position, on the other hand, could strengthen and consolidate the foundation of economic relations between the two countries,” the official added.

He further maintained the elimination of dollar in the transactions between Iran and India, and the tax incentives offered to Indian buyers of Iranian oil in rupee could lead to settlement of oil dues to Iran.

MS/SHANA