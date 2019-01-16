Latest technical savvy needed for petchem development: Official

According to NPC, Director of Production Control at NPC Ghodratollah Farajpour said Iran’s petrochemical industry was on the path to progress and needed the latest technologies to ensure its development.

Various grades of petrochemicals are being produced in Iran, he said, adding domestic research and development capabilities could satisfy the need for technologies needed for production of many of the items.

“The prospect of using new grades for production of petrochemicals has been a major development in the country and more value-added items are being produced domestically,” the official said.

He further said that MD3510, LL235F7, MD3520, MD3550 and LL235F6 polyethylene grades were either being supplied by Iranian petrochemical producers currently or were planned to be produced in the near future.

The official stated that Tabriz Petrochemical Plant had supplied EPS-FR grade for the first time in Iran, adding it had recently produced ABS grade which was used as sheet in refrigerators and freezers.

MNA/SHANA