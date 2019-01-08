Iranian gov. stresses need for speeding up agreements with neighbouring countries

The Supreme Council of Economic Coordination convened on Tuesday in a session that was chaired by President Rouhani during which a report was submitted to the participants (including the heads of three branches of the governments) on the economic cooperation with neighbouring countries and agreements made for expanding the exchange of goods and services, as well as joint ventures.

Then the council went on to emphasize that the process of implementing agreements should be accelerated.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) also reported on the plans and new measures taken for reforming the banking system.

Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade briefed the council on the status of imported cars that are kept in the customs warehouses, free zones and special economic zones.

