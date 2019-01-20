Top Iranian council calls on govt. to keep backing low-income classes

According to the official webiste of Iranain Presidency, during the session, the heads of the Executive, Judicial and Legislative branches stressed that managers and the media should display the 40-year achievements of the Islamic Revolution, the government and people’s efforts and strengthened unity, power and authority of the country.

The council also discussed and emphasized the government’s plans for supporting production and employment in the current year.

Another issue underscored by the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination was that the government should continue offering low-income classes of the society with supportive plans.

MNA/PR