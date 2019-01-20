  1. Politics
20 January 2019 - 20:09

Top Iranian council calls on govt. to keep backing low-income classes

Top Iranian council calls on govt. to keep backing low-income classes

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – The Supreme Council of Economic Coordination convened on Sunday at a session that was chaired by President Hassan Rouhani, with heads of the other two branches taking part.

According to the official webiste of Iranain Presidency, during the session, the heads of the Executive, Judicial and Legislative branches stressed that managers and the media should display the 40-year achievements of the Islamic Revolution, the government and people’s efforts and strengthened unity, power and authority of the country.

The council also discussed and emphasized the government’s plans for supporting production and employment in the current year.

Another issue underscored by the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination  was that the government should continue offering low-income classes of the society with supportive plans.

MNA/PR

News Code 141728

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News