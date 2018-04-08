'Wishbone' to vie at Darbhanga Intl. Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – Iranian flick 'Wishbone' directed by Ali Atshani will go on screen at the competition section of Darbhanga International Film Festival in India.

The cinematic work compares and contrasts the ups and downs experienced by a fired coach who met a girl with whom he had a relationship several years prior.

The critically acclaimed Iranian flick 'Wishbone' has already taken home numerous awards including the Best Cinematic Film at the 3rd edition of the London Independent Filmmakers Association Festival, Best Director Award at the WIND International Film Festival and has attended the 35th edition of the Fajr Film Festival Perspective section in Iran.

Darbhanga International Film Festival is an international event in district of North Bihar situated in the very heart of Mithilanchal province of India. DIFF provides a platform to the newcomers in the film industry across the world. It admits the films of different languages related to various social issues including social, economical and political subjects.

