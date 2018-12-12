Atshani’s ‘Paradise’, ‘Wishbone’ go to Switzerland Filmfest.

According to American Brightlight Film Productions, the Iranian feature films ‘Paradise’ and ‘Wishbone’ directed by Ali Atshani will be screened at the 2nd Switzerland International Film Festival.

American Brightlight Film Productions is the international distributor of these two movies.

The Switzerland International Film Festival will be held online from Dec. 17th to Dec. 21st to reach as large an audience as possible.

Iran-Germany joint production ‘Paradise’, which has recently won Best Feature Film award at the 3rd High Coast International Film Festival in Sweden, is about two young religious scholars who plan to take part in a university seminar on religions in Germany. The movie is an attempt to promote Islam and reject fabricated sects attributed to Islam, such as Taliban and ISIL.

‘Wishbone’ compares and contrasts the ups and downs experienced by a fired coach who met a girl with whom he had a relationship several years ago.

The cinematic work has already taken home numerous awards including the Best Cinematic Film at the 3rd edition of the London Independent Filmmakers Association Festival, Best Director Award at the WIND International Film Festival and has attended the 35th edition of the Fajr Film Festival Perspective section in Iran.

