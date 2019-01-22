Iran, Iraq call for joint coop. in space technology

In this meeting, Iranian ICT Minister Jahromi pointed to the country’s achievements in the fields of space and construction of satellites, saying the achievements pave the way for enhancing bilateral cooperation with neighboring Iraq.

Iran is determined to develop and broaden its cooperation with Iraq in various fields, Azari Jahromi maintained.

Digital economy is one of the important economic arenas in the world, he said, adding, “we are making comprehensive plans in this area. Since Iraq benefits from young and talented manpower, Iran is ready to launch joint cooperation with Iraq in this area.”

‘Transit’ and ‘cybersecurity’ are two important areas that Iran can cooperate with Iraq, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jahromi noted investment in Iraq in the fields of conventional and mobile phones as of the other areas of cooperation between the two countries and said, “in this regard, we have proposed to set up a joint working group for progressing and advancing relevant projects.”

The Iranian ICT minister also invited his Iraqi counterpart and Iraqi companies to take part in next year’s ELECOMP exhibition in Iran.

