8 January 2019 - 21:25

US replacing real FP with Iranophobia: FM Zarif

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has slammed the change in the US foreign policy under the new leadership, saying that the country is substituting a real foreign policy with an Iran-obsessed and Iranophobic one.

“While ordinarily it might be flattering, Secretary of State Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton’s pure obsession with Iran is more and more like the behavior of persistently failing psychotic stalkers,” Mohammad Javad Zarif has written in a tweet while in India on the three-day trip in reaction to recent anti-Iran remarks from Mike Pompeo and John Bolton.

“In effect, US is substituting a real foreign policy with Iran- obsession and –phobia,” Zarif goes on to mock the new path that the US foreign policy makers have chosen.

