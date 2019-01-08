US replacing real FP with Iranophobia: FM Zarif

“While ordinarily it might be flattering, Secretary of State Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton’s pure obsession with Iran is more and more like the behavior of persistently failing psychotic stalkers,” Mohammad Javad Zarif has written in a tweet while in India on the three-day trip in reaction to recent anti-Iran remarks from Mike Pompeo and John Bolton.

“In effect, US is substituting a real foreign policy with Iran- obsession and –phobia,” Zarif goes on to mock the new path that the US foreign policy makers have chosen.

KI/4507826