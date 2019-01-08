Zarif discusses intl., regional issues at India's ICWA

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, Zarif arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Monday to hold meetings with Indian officials and participate in forums and conferences.

Zarif met with Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Sh. Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to participate in a Business Forum, at Hotel Le Meridien, and inaugural session of Raisina Dialogue conference at Hotel Taj Palace on Tuesday.

Zarif will meet with Minister of External Affairs Smt. Sushma Swaraj at Hotel Taj Palace on Wednesday; he is also slated to deliver a speech at the annual Raisina Dialogue conference tomorrow.



He will leave New Delhi for Tehran late on Wednesday.

