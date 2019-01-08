  1. Politics
Zarif mocks US blind policies in Middle East

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif has reacted to a picture showing the US national security adviser wearing VR goggles reportedly reconstructing the past on a tour in the Israeli-occupied city of Jerusalem al-Quds.

“It's said a picture says a thousand words. This picture, however, says more than a thousand words about decades of failed US policies in our region. In the valley of the blind, even those with VR glasses are still blind,” wrote Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Monday.

His tweet was in reaction to a picture showing US national security adviser John Bolton and a group of others wearing virtual reality goggles during a visit to the holy site of the Western Wall in East al-Quds, which Palestinians want as the capital of their future state.

