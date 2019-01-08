Zarif mocks US blind policies in Middle East

“It's said a picture says a thousand words. This picture, however, says more than a thousand words about decades of failed US policies in our region. In the valley of the blind, even those with VR glasses are still blind,” wrote Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Monday.

His tweet was in reaction to a picture showing US national security adviser John Bolton and a group of others wearing virtual reality goggles during a visit to the holy site of the Western Wall in East al-Quds, which Palestinians want as the capital of their future state.

