7 January 2019 - 16:44

Zarif leaves for New Delhi

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MAN) – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zari left Tehran for New Delhi this afternoon to hold meetings and talks with senior Indian officials.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, Zarif is scheduled for a three-day visit to India to hold meetings with Indian officials, participate in a joint business forum attended by the businessmen of the two countries, and deliver a speech at the annual Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi.

According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi, dozens of CEOs of entrepreneur companies from both private and public sectors are accompanying the top diplomat on the visit.

