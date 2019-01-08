Iran ready to talk with India over gas price

Iran is ready for talks with India so that Indian firms can start investing in Chabahar Port, and especially in petrochemical Industries, Zarif told reporters Tuesday after meeting with Indian Minister of Road Transport and Highways Minister of Shipping Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi.

He made the remarks answering a question on India’s request for buying gas at a more ‘reasonable’ price for establishing different industries in the Chabahar region.

Elsewhere, Zarif said that Tehran will continue cooperation with European countries regarding the establishment of Special-Purpose Vehicle (SPV), “but we are not waiting for them.”

"We are working with our traditional partners like India, like China, like Russia so that we continue to work in the interest of our people," Reuters quoted him as saying.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, Zarif embarked on a three-day visit to India on Monday. He is scheduled to hold meetings with Indian officials, participate in a joint business forum attended by the businessmen of the two countries, and deliver a speech at the annual Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi.

