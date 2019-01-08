VP calls on EU to take practical steps for JCPOA implementation

Es’hagh Jahangiri during an interview with euronews today, which will be published on their website tomorrow, said that Iran is satisfied with the political support of the three major European countries of the UK, France and Germany for Iran nuclear deal so far.

But, the first vice president said that Iran has not seen any practical steps taken by those three European countries to implement the deal so far.

He further called on the EU to hold on to their independence and not to give in to US pressures, saying that Europe has now faced a big test in their history since the World War II.

KI/4506875