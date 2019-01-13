Iran’s development path ‘promising’

He made the above remark on Sun. among city officials in in Kashan and pointed to the measures taken by the government in various regions of the country including Sistan and Baluchestan, Khuzestan and Hormozgan provinces and said, “however, the country is facing severe economic problems and effective steps should be taken in this regard in line with settling pertinent problems.”

“We are fully aware of problems facing the country,” he said, adding, “relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, economic problems would be removed in the 12th government ‘dubbed hope and prudence’ fully.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jahangiri pointed to the movement taken in the country towards industrialization and added, “the country has benefited from expert and most experienced manpower in a way that almost all giant projects have been constructed by expert domestic engineers.”

He pointed to the organizing a Conference in Europe under the pretext of the Middle East with a focus to Iran and added, “under such circumstances, government officials and people should establish unity and amity with one another in order to foil conspiracies waged by enemy against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

In his daylong visit to Kashan, First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri inaugurated three development projects including steam unit of Combined Cycle Power Plant, second module of wastewater treatment plant and the first production line of shatterproof cast iron, costing more than 20,000 billion rials.

