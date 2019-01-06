18,000 foreign photos submitted to ‘Mental Health’ photography expo

Some 3,124 photographers from 78 countries have submitted 18,000 photos to Mental Health 2018 to vie at different sections.

The event, organized by Zanjan University of Medical Sciences and supported by the Federation Internationale de l'Art Photographique (FIAP), aims to help increase the level of mental health in the society.

According to the exhibition’s website, this year’s event has observed a 17% increase in the number of photographers and 15% growth in the number of photos.

The competitions will be held in two parts, namely open section and mental health section.

The open section covers photos with different themes, including portrait, people, nature, wildlife, landscape, architecture, still-life photography and digital imaging.

In the mental health section, the emphasis is on psychological, social spiritual and mental health, such as happiness, social connections, children and their psychological world, effective communication, collective mutual understanding, positive parenting, protection of women, elderly, children and vulnerable groups, acceptance of differences, acceptance of psychiatric patients, stigmatization of psychiatric disorders, psychological resilience, mental health components of public health and all other issues related to mental health.

The photos will be judged from Jan. 9-16, and the results will be announced in late January.

Winners will be granted cash prizes with a total value of 8,500 euros.

