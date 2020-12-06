Iranian intl. photography expo calls for submission

The event is to be held in three sections of mental health, COVID-19, and free subject.

The exhibition aims to improve the level of mental and social health literacy of individuals and increase mental health indicators by improving public awareness about the issue.

Applicants can send their works to the festival website, mentalhealthexhibition.ir, by December 28, 2021.

To increase the level of mental health in the society, The Zanjan University of Medical Sciences and Health Services and Focus Photo Club (Operational Member of FIAP in Iran), organize this exhibition.

The speed of the coronavirus and its lethality is such that every individual in society should pay attention to the methods of preventing the transmission of the virus and play a role in stopping the transmission cycle. Due to the importance of the topic and the relevance of mental health in times of crisis, and the Corona pandemic crisis, the COVID-19 section is also added to the sections.

Mental Health 2020 is with the patronage of the Federation Internationale de l'Art Photographique (FIAP), 2020. Acceptances obtained in this salon will be taken into account for FIAP Distinctions.

Winners will be granted cash prizes with a total value of 9,000 euros.

