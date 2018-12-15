5th Fereshteh Award for short stories, photos calls for entries

Considering the enthusiasm of the young in the field of short story writing and photos, Fereshteh Book City Complex in Tehran has decided to launch the fifth edition of this cultural arts event on the theme of ‘Road’, with the aim of discovering and introducing the brilliant talents and encouraging the culture of reading books and promoting the Persian language.

In the short story writing section, the submitted works should be in Persian in the doc or docx format and the maximum number of words should be 3500 words.

Also, the submitted story should not have participated in any other contests or appeared in other media before.

Each author will be able to send only one work to the Fereshteh Award Secretariat.

In the photo section, the images should have 300 DPI size with jpg format. Each participant can send at least three photos to the Fereshteh Award Secretariat. In this section, the photos which have been submitted to another competitions or festivals, and even those which have won any prizes, can also participate in this event.

Applicants can fill out the submission form online here from Dec 22 to April 20, 2018.

Sending the works to the Fereshteh Award Secretariat constitutes the assignment of the rights of these works to Fereshteh Book City Complex in Tehran.

Prizes are as follows:

1- The jury's award for the first winner: Fereshteh Award trophy + plaque of honor + free bonuses for purchasing books + cash prize

2- The jury's award for top 10 winners: Plaque of honor + free bonuses for purchasing books.

In a meantime, the works of top 10 winners in photo and short story writing section will be published in English and Persian and a photo exhibition for displaying the top photos will also be held after the closing ceremony of the event.

After a four-year experience, this year the Fereshteh Award will be held internationally, accepting submissions from around the world as long as the stories are written in Persian.

The closing ceremony will be held sometime from late May to late June, 2019.

MS/PR